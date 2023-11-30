Connect with us

Watch the Trailer for “War: Wrath and Revenge,” starring Mofe Duncan, Rahama Sadau & Ayoola Ayolola

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The trailer for the forthcoming drama series, “War: Wrath and Revenge” from EbonyLife Studios is here.

This spin-off from the popular “Sons of the Caliphate,” WAR follows Nuhu Bula’s rise to the governorship of Kowa, treacherously orchestrated by his wife Binta, who would stop at nothing to see her husband succeed. When Binta discovers her husband is about to take a second wife, the wrath of a woman scorned will stop at nothing to protect her love.

Mo Abudu is the series’ Executive Producer with Heidi Uys as Supervising Producer. Dimbo Atiya will be in the director chair’s guiding a star-studded cast including Mofe Duncan, Rahama Sadau, Yakubu Mohammed, Patrick Doyle, Ayoola Ayolola, Ifeanyi Kalu, Theresa EdemBikiya Graham Douglas, Daniel Okosun, Maikudi “Cashman”, Mickey Odeh,  Sophia Muhammed, Uzee Usman, Padita Agu and  Ahide Adum.

Watch the trailer below:

