Optiva Capital’s Dr. Kimemia Champions Women’s Empowerment at SheCan 5.0

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Dr Jane Kimemia-speaking-SheCan-Conference

The SheCan Conference 5.0 reached new heights this weekend, with thousands of women and young girls gathering for a day of empowerment, mentorship, and networking. Optiva Capital Partners‘ sponsorship made this possible, featuring a lineup of diverse speakers from various fields. It was an unforgettable SheCan experience.

Dr. Kimemia, the CEO of Optiva Capital Partners, delivered an inspiring address on “Positioning for More” in one’s career. She emphasized the importance of self-worth, motivation, and service in achieving career success.

You must have self-worth and believe in yourselves. You must believe in your ability to excel and get to the destination that you have set for yourselves, She urged the attendees.

L-R Shaffy Bello; Optiva Capital Partners CEO, Dr Jane Kimemia; SheCan Convener, Ezinne Ezeani; Founder, Lifecard International, Grace Ofure Ibhakhomu; and Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, Deputy Managing Director, Falcon Corporation at the SheCan Conference 5.0 in Lagos.

Reflecting on her personal life story, Dr Kimemia also highlighted the critical role of girl child education in promoting gender equality and women empowerment, stressing its ripple effect on families, communities, and society.

The event began with a powerful rendition of the national anthem by singer Sandra Osamor, setting a tone of inspiration and patriotism. The anthem’s lyrics, especially those addressing the youth, resonated deeply with the audience, reinforcing the conference’s message of nation-building and the importance of youth involvement.

Comedian “Forever”

The SheCan Conference, now in its fifth year, brought together an array of speakers, including wealth management experts, financial advisors, entrepreneurial leaders, energy specialists, motivational speakers, and even a comedian who used humour to impart life-changing lessons on decision-making. This diverse mix ensured a comprehensive and engaging experience for all participants.

Ezinne Ezeani, founder of SheCan Nigeria, expressed her gratitude to Optiva Capital Partners and other sponsors for their continued support and belief in the organization’s vision.

We are thankful to Optiva Capital Partners and other companies for being our headline sponsor and helping us create an impactful platform for women to thrive, she said.

Ezinne Ezeani, Convener SheCan Conference

SheCan Nigeria 5.0 brought together a powerful community. Supported by partners like Wema Bank, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, and a host of others, the conference featured a diverse lineup of speakers. Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, Deputy Managing Director of Falcon Corporation, Grace Ofure Ibhakhomu, Founder of Lifecard International Investment, and many more shared their insights, making it a truly inspiring event.

Optiva Capital Partners, a powerhouse in wealth management and investment immigration, joined forces with SheCan Nigeria 5.0. Their commitment to empowering women aligns with SheCan’s mission of fostering collaboration and propelling women towards their full potential. Optiva also offers investment advisory, insurance, and international real estate services.

Some Partners of SheCan

Compère, Ayo Ese-Mairo

Dr. Kimemia answering questions from Participants

Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, Speaker at the Conference

Grace Ofure Ibhakhomu, a speaker at the Conference

Ololade Ogungbenro of Wema Bank Speaking at the Conference

Shaffy Bello

Dr. Kimemia with Fela Durotoye, Ezinne Ezeani and Stanley Ezeani,

Optiva Capital Partners Booth at the Conference

Vanessa Okwara

