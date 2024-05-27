Africa Soft Power ‘24 Is Here: BellaNaija’s Damilola Will Be in Kigali to Share All the Exciting Moments | May 28 – 31

Hey BNers,

Something Hooge is happening this week!

One of the biggest gatherings of some of Africa’s trailblazers is happening this week at the Africa Soft Power Summit in Kigali, Rwanda, from May 28th–31st, and I will be live to bring you all the juicy details.

Annually, the Africa Soft Power Summit brings together private & public sector leaders, innovators and emerging leaders for valuable network and business opportunities and game-changing conversations.

The theme for this year’s summit is:

“Africa Now: Connecting Africa—Shaping the Global Social and Economic Priorities of Our Time”

This four-day event is packed with interesting activities including:

The Remarkable African Women’s (RAW) Leadership Conference

The Creative & Innovative Industries Conference

The Africa Soft Power Gala and Awards

Masterclasses, Roundtables, City Tours and More!

Imagine the incredible things that can happen when some of Africa’s best and brightest leaders come together. We’re buzzing with excitement and trust us to bring you all the interesting highlights.

Follow all the fun and major details on @bellanaija through this hashtag #BNatASPKigali or #BNTravel