Connect with us

Events Promotions TRAVEL

Africa Soft Power ‘24 Is Here: BellaNaija’s Damilola Will Be in Kigali to Share All the Exciting Moments | May 28 - 31

Career Events Promotions

Optiva Capital's Dr. Kimemia Champions Women's Empowerment at SheCan 5.0

Events Promotions

Get Ready: Gordon’s Playground is Back for Gin Lovers!

Events News Promotions

Relax and Recharge: Altclub by The Alternative Bank Opens at Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2

BN TV Culture Events Inspired Living Style

Waste to Wonder: Ifunanya Dozie Dissects Textile Waste Management in New Campaign with The Ladymaker

Events Promotions

Get ready for a Power-packed Experience with the Lagos Breakthrough Weekend this May!

Events Music News Promotions

Where Luxury Meets Nightlife: All You Need to Know About Club Red’s Exclusive Events in Nigeria

Beauty BN TV Events Style

If You Like Clean Girl Aesthetics, You will Love Mary Edoro's Sophisticated Glam for #HighTeawithBNS 2024

Beauty BN TV Events Style

All You Need To Know About Nana Akua Addo's Futuristic Style for #AMVCA10

Events Promotions

The Power of Innovation and Community: InDrive Unveils her Inner Drive Documentary

Events

Africa Soft Power ‘24 Is Here: BellaNaija’s Damilola Will Be in Kigali to Share All the Exciting Moments | May 28 – 31

Published

41 mins ago

 on

Hey BNers,

Something Hooge is happening this week!

One of the biggest gatherings of some of Africa’s trailblazers is happening this week at the Africa Soft Power Summit in Kigali, Rwanda, from May 28th–31st, and I will be live to bring you all the juicy details.

Annually, the Africa Soft Power Summit brings together private & public sector leaders, innovators and emerging leaders for valuable network and business opportunities and game-changing conversations.

The theme for this year’s summit is:

“Africa Now: Connecting Africa—Shaping the Global Social and Economic Priorities of Our Time”

This four-day event is packed with interesting activities including:

  • The Remarkable African Women’s (RAW) Leadership Conference
  • The Creative & Innovative Industries Conference
  • The Africa Soft Power Gala and Awards
  • Masterclasses, Roundtables, City Tours and More!

Imagine the incredible things that can happen when some of Africa’s best and brightest leaders come together. We’re buzzing with excitement and trust us to bring you all the interesting highlights.

Follow all the fun and major details on @bellanaija through this hashtag #BNatASPKigali or #BNTravel

 

Related Topics:

Star Features

Children’s Day 2024: These Animations by Nigerians Are Perfect for Your Kids

Olufunke Olumide: Could the Multifamily Office Approach Be Adopted into The ‘‘Nwa Boi’’ Practice?

Harriet Chebet Healed Herself of Period Pains, Now She’s Building a Thriving Herbal Business in Kenya

Bella Okagbue Shares How She Handles Fame and Her Fashion Inspiration in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Making Money and Finding Your Voice in the Creator Economy
css.php