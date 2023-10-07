Experience Tranquility and Luxury at The Pier Harbour Spa’s Grand Opening

One of the best in class for Spa Services and holistic wellness welcomes you to the Grand Opening of The Pier Harbour Spa. The SRS Collection’s second spa in Lagos, with an enchanting sanctuary where tranquillity meets luxury.

It is a must-visit location for self-care and wellness boasting a unique spa experience including a wellness centre featuring the Vitchy spa, Biologique Recherche treatments, body therapies and a lot more.

Pier Harbour Spa is located in Pier Harbour Residences, a white highrise waterfront building.

Venue: 14 AJ Marinho Drive off Sinari Daranijo – Victoria Island, Lagos

Contact details: 09118062645 or 08171099966

@SRS.Spa_ApplesandOranges

@PierHarbour.bysrs

@theSRS.collection

Pier Harbour Spa – Wellness meets Tranquillity!

Sponsored Content