Connect with us

Promotions

My Cosmetic Diaries with Dr. Uju Rapu: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Self-Love

Events Promotions

Experience Tranquility and Luxury at The Pier Harbour Spa’s Grand Opening

Comedy Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

Cee-C, Nkem Owoh, Broda Shaggi and More star in Hilarious Comedy, "Fake Liars"

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Events Promotions Style

Our Recap Of 'The Business Of Fashion In Nigeria' Panel At BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023

Promotions

TECNO Unveils PHANTOM V Flip 5G, Ushering in a New Dawn of Technological Artistry

Events Promotions

Unleashing Creativity: LG’s Sketch and Win Campaign Delivers Fun, Games, and Artistic Showcases

Events Promotions

From the Hoops to the Drinks, Catch up on the exclusive moments of the Hennessy and NBA themed Pop-up Event

Events Promotions

Indulge in the Cultural Celebration as Seaman Schnapps sponsors the Olojo Festival 2023

Promotions

OhentPay Offers Free Ebook to Teach Practical Tips to Immigrants Settling in the UK

Movies Nollywood Promotions

Shanty Town’s Producer, Chichi Nworah, Returns with Another Captivating Story in Slum King

Promotions

My Cosmetic Diaries with Dr. Uju Rapu: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Self-Love

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In the heartfelt first episode of the new series “My Cosmetic Diaries with Dr. Uju Rapu,” we follow Precious on her journey of self-discovery and self-love. For years, Precious has carried the burden of wearing butt pads, seeking a confidence that seemed just out of reach.

With Dr Rapu’s guidance, Precious embarks on a transformative journey to embrace her true self. She shares her story openly and honestly, inspiring viewers to embrace their own unique beauty.

“My Cosmetic Diaries” is a six-part series that delves into the real-life stories of individuals seeking positive change through cosmetic procedures. With expert guidance, Dr. Rapu dispels myths and sets new trends in cosmetic surgery.

The series is a journey of empowerment, education, and transformation. It is a reminder that there is no one definition of beauty.

Embark on a journey of empowerment, education, and transformation.

Watch the Trailer here:

Watch the premiere of Episode 2 Her;

Get notified when new episodes are released by subscribing to their mailing list.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php