My Cosmetic Diaries with Dr. Uju Rapu: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Self-Love

In the heartfelt first episode of the new series “My Cosmetic Diaries with Dr. Uju Rapu,” we follow Precious on her journey of self-discovery and self-love. For years, Precious has carried the burden of wearing butt pads, seeking a confidence that seemed just out of reach.

With Dr Rapu’s guidance, Precious embarks on a transformative journey to embrace her true self. She shares her story openly and honestly, inspiring viewers to embrace their own unique beauty.

“My Cosmetic Diaries” is a six-part series that delves into the real-life stories of individuals seeking positive change through cosmetic procedures. With expert guidance, Dr. Rapu dispels myths and sets new trends in cosmetic surgery.

The series is a journey of empowerment, education, and transformation. It is a reminder that there is no one definition of beauty.

Watch the Trailer here:



Watch the premiere of Episode 2 Her;

