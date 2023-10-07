Ceec, Nkem Owoh, Broda Shaggi and More star in Hilarious Comedy, “Fake Liars”

“Fake Liars” is a side-splitting comedy that takes audiences on a wild and uproarious journey into a world of mistaken identities, comical deceptions, and uproarious misunderstandings. With a script that’s as sharp as it is funny, and a cast that knows how to deliver every punchline with precision.

This rib-tickling comedy features a star-studded cast that includes Big Brother star Ceec, the legendary Nkem Owoh, Uche Montana, the hilarious Broda Shaggi, the iconic Saka, and the witty Nedu, among other talented actors. The movie will be released on youtube soon and you can catch up right from the channel.

Watch the trailer below and subscribe to the channel for more

Sponsored Content