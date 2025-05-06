Mercy Aigbe Opens Up to BellaNaija About Her AMVCA Nod & Nollywood Legacy

As the countdown to the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) continues, award-winning actress and filmmaker Mercy Aigbe stopped by the BellaNaija studio, beaming with excitement and high hopes for the big night.

Full of warmth and so much optimism, Mercy spoke passionately about her nomination, her journey through Nollywood, and what this moment means to her. With over two decades in the Nigerian film industry, the recognition feels deeply personal. “After how many years, like 20 something years, and I’m still getting tis recognition, it’s easy humbling,” she shared, visibly moved. For her, the AMVCA nod is more than an honour, it speaks to the longevity and evolution of her career in an industry she has helped shape from the ground up.

This year’s nomination feels even more special, as Uche Montana, who starred in “Thin Line,” one of Mercy’s productions, was also recognised. “It’s double excitement for me,” she said, proud to see her work behind the scenes continue to resonate.

Watch the full interview below: