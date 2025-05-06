Connect with us

BN TV Nollywood Scoop

Mercy Aigbe Opens Up to BellaNaija About Her AMVCA Nod & Nollywood Legacy

BN TV Scoop

Mike Epps Brought Uncle Energy and Pure Vibes to the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show

BN TV Cuisine

Raphiat’s Lifestyle Shows Why Corn Belongs in Your Pepper Soup

BN TV Cuisine

Looking for a Healthy, Easy & Filling Meal? Kwankyewaa's Kitchen Has the Perfect Anytime Recipe

BN TV Music

Johnny Drille & Fireboy DML’s “Angelina” Video is Soft, Sweet and So Easy to Love

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Uncover the Secrets in "Raji and the Beast" Starring Uzor Arukwe, Omowunmi Dada, Akin Lewis & More | Watch Trailer

BN TV Music

Blaqbonez Channels Italian Drama in His New Single “Follow Her” with Kizz Daniel

BN TV Music

Mádé Kuti Is Turning Flaws Into Fuel in His Soul-Stirring New Anthem "I Won’t Run Away"

BN TV Movies Nollywood

Watch the Thrilling Trailer for “Red Circle” Starring Adedimeji Lateef, Bukky Wright, Timini Egbuson & More

BN TV Music

Watch Kwate’s New Video for "Shout Out to My Ex"

BN TV

Mercy Aigbe Opens Up to BellaNaija About Her AMVCA Nod & Nollywood Legacy

Mercy Aigbe is walking into the AMVCAs with joy, legacy, and the attitude of a woman who’s done the work. Her BellaNaija sit-down is all sparkle.

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

As the countdown to the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) continues, award-winning actress and filmmaker Mercy Aigbe stopped by the BellaNaija studio, beaming with excitement and high hopes for the big night.

Full of warmth and so much optimism, Mercy spoke passionately about her nomination, her journey through Nollywood, and what this moment means to her. With over two decades in the Nigerian film industry, the recognition feels deeply personal. “After how many years, like 20 something years, and I’m still getting tis recognition, it’s easy humbling,” she shared, visibly moved. For her, the AMVCA nod is more than an honour, it speaks to the longevity and evolution of her career in an industry she has helped shape from the ground up.

This year’s nomination feels even more special, as Uche Montana, who starred in “Thin Line,” one of Mercy’s productions, was also recognised. “It’s double excitement for me,” she said, proud to see her work behind the scenes continue to resonate.

Watch the full interview below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php