From Humble Beginnings to Global Stardom: Josh2Funny Shares His Story on “With Chude”

From high school dropout to international comedy sensation, Josh2Funny’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. In a candid conversation with Chude Jideonwo on “With Chude,” the comedian opens up about overcoming adversity, including feelings of inferiority and financial hardship. He also shares the exhilarating experience of appearing on America’s Got Talent, a career-defining moment he describes as the most beautiful moment that has ever happened in his life.

Josh2Funny reveals the impact of early online criticism and the valuable lessons learned from the experience. He also candidly discusses his health struggles, including a recent surgery, and the reasons behind delaying the procedure.

As the conversation unfolds, viewers get a glimpse into the comedian’s future plans, including the possibility of venturing into music.

Watch below:

Watch the full interview here.