Academic Attire Elevated: Redefine Grad Style with These Nigerian Designer Pieces

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Congratulations! You have aced your exams, defended your school projects, conquered those presentations, and now it is time to celebrate this momentous achievement.

Graduation is a milestone worth commemorating and there isn’t a better way to celebrate than in an elegant outfit. Sit back and relax, BellaNaija Style is here to offer you fantastic choices for your fashionable graduate lewk.

Check out various cap and gown perfect options below from 5 designers on the Nigerian fashion scene:

1. Mimmi Kasu

Mimmi Kasu is a premium Nigerian womenswear brand that creates pieces to bring out the confidence in any woman who rocks the brand.

2. ERIKAN

Founded by sensational Nigerian designer Veekee James, ERIKAN inspires elegance and class amongst women by crafting unique pieces for all seasons.

3. LADY BIBA

LADY BIBA creates aesthetically pleasing garments that flatter various female body sizes.

4. Ribbons Luxury

Ribbons Luxury creates chic workwear for the leading woman.

5. SCQUEEZE

Born out of the desire to make women feel beautiful, sophisticated and powerful, SCQUEEZE offers impeccably tailored timeless garments for women.

