Obi Cubana’s Sweetest Flex Yet is Cheering Lush Eby as She Graduates With Distinction!

Lush Eby is officially a Master’s degree holder, and with distinction too. The entrepreneur and wife of popular businessman Obi Cubana just graduated from the prestigious University of Surrey in the UK with an MSc in International Business Management, finishing with flying colours.

Her graduation ceremony, held yesterday was a family-filled affair. Her husband and their five sons were present in the hall, cheering excitedly as she walked up to the stage to collect her degree. Their excitement echoed through the hall, pure joy and pride in every shout.

Looking back at the journey, Lush Eby shared that it wasn’t an easy road. But with faith, perseverance, and a commitment to growth, she slowly embraced each challenge as an opportunity. Over time, she learned to enjoy the process and stay the course, even when self-doubt crept in. “I’m humbled and grateful to have graduated with a distinction,” she wrote on Instagram, describing the achievement as one she didn’t initially anticipate, but credits to divine intervention and God’s grace.

In a message filled with gratitude, she added:

I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to my family especially my SUGAH @obi_cubana, my boys, my destiny helpers( they know themselves 😛)

Your unwavering support, patience, and encouragement made this journey more manageable and meaningful.

You’ve all been my backbone, and I am truly thankful.

Obi Cubana himself couldn’t contain his pride, writing:

“Obidiya Okpataozueora1, Lush nwanyi ọma!😍 This my baby bagged a distinction in International Business Management, MSc. from the prestigious University of Surrey!

We are celebrating you today my baby, all May, and all year biko!!🎉🥳🥂

Help me type ‘Congratulations Lush’ for this beautiful mom of 5; Beauty and Brains personified!”

See beautiful moments from the celebration below, from Lush Eby’s walk across the stage to photos with her husband and sons.

