This Veekee James Look Is Giving CEO Energy

Veekee James does it again, this time in a fresh look by Nigerian fashion brand Mimmi Kasu that’s all about clean lines and quiet confidence.

The outfit centres around a structured coat and mini skirt in a rich olive-brown tone. With its wide lapels and cinched waist, the coat feels sharp yet elegant, tailored to flatter without trying too hard.

Underneath, Veekee wears a crisp white shirt that lifts the look. A black bow tie adds a playful twist, offering a subtle touch of androgyny while keeping things polished.

She completes the outfit with sleek black pointed heels and minimal jewellery — just a single bracelet.

Everything else falls neatly into place, from her softly styled hair to her fresh, glowing makeup. The entire look is calm, confident and beautifully put together.

It’s the kind of outfit you’ll want on your workwear style mood board. Perfect for closing that deal or stepping into your new role.

See the photos below: