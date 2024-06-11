Mr Macaroni Speaks on The Character “Daddy Wa” & Finding Success in Entertainment With Teju Babyface

Teju Babyface’s latest guest on “The Deep Dive” podcast is Adebowale “Debo” Adedayo, the man behind the popular stage name Mr Macaroni, a prominent name in Nigerian skit and content creation.

In this conversation with Teju, he explained how his content creation career was borne out of depression in late 2019 and has since found a path in it with his friend Korexx (who plays Otunba). He also shares how the comedy series “Daddy Wa” is inspired by real-life events and aims to encourage married men to stay faithful. This is why Mr Macaroni’s character can never successfully cheat with “Mummy Wa” and remains devoted to his wife.

The actor, content creator and citizen activist also shared his inspiring story of success in the entertainment scene so far.

Watch below: