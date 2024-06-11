Connect with us

BN TV Comedy Inspired

Mr Macaroni Speaks on The Character "Daddy Wa" & Finding Success in Entertainment With Teju Babyface

BN TV Cuisine

School's Out, Fun's In! Make Crispy Plantain Chips For the Kids Using Ify's Kitchen Recipe

Beauty BN TV Scoop

Temi Otedola's BTS L'Oréal Paris Campaign Shoot is All Shades of Beautiful | Watch

BN TV Inspired Living

Guchi Opens Up on Loss & Determination To Chude Jideonwo on This Episode of #WithChude

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr Owns Her Narrative in A Performance Video of "21" | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Daniel Oriahi's "The Weekend" Starring Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Bucci Franklin & Meg Otanwa Premieres at Tribeca Film Festival

BN TV Music

"Nigerian Idol" Top 7 Revealed! Watch Their Epic 'Diva & Divo' Performances!

BN TV Career Style Sweet Spot

Veekee James Documents Her Rise to Stardom in Short Film "From Ajegunle To Forbes"

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships

Movie Night with Bae! Akah & Claire Nnani Recommend 5 Must-Watch Romance Movies

BN TV Relationships

"Is It More Than Friendship?" Laju Iren Shares Tips on Escaping the Friend Zone

BN TV

Mr Macaroni Speaks on The Character “Daddy Wa” & Finding Success in Entertainment With Teju Babyface

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Teju Babyface’s latest guest on “The Deep Dive” podcast is AdebowaleDeboAdedayo, the man behind the popular stage name Mr Macaroni, a prominent name in Nigerian skit and content creation.

In this conversation with Teju, he explained how his content creation career was borne out of depression in late 2019 and has since found a path in it with his friend Korexx (who plays Otunba). He also shares how the comedy series “Daddy Wa” is inspired by real-life events and aims to encourage married men to stay faithful. This is why Mr Macaroni’s character can never successfully cheat with “Mummy Wa” and remains devoted to his wife.

The actor, content creator and citizen activist also shared his inspiring story of success in the entertainment scene so far.

Watch below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

An Inspiration from a Nigerian Entrepreneur and Savings for a Dubai Trip Led Emily Wangui to Start “Furniture Zoo” in Nairobi

Dammy Ojikutu: Grieving The Death of My Mother

Dennis Isong: How Investors Can Tap Into Nigeria’s Renewable Energy Market

Is 2024 Seeing More Female Artists At The Forefront of the Nigerian Music Scene?

Sharon Enemuoh: The Many Ways Autoimmune Diseases Affect The Eyes
css.php