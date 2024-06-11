Connect with us

School's Out, Fun's In! Make Crispy Plantain Chips For the Kids Using Ify's Kitchen Recipe

Mr Macaroni Speaks on The Character "Daddy Wa" & Finding Success in Entertainment With Teju Babyface

Temi Otedola's BTS L'Oréal Paris Campaign Shoot is All Shades of Beautiful | Watch

Guchi Opens Up on Loss & Determination To Chude Jideonwo on This Episode of #WithChude

Ayra Starr Owns Her Narrative in A Performance Video of "21" | Watch

Daniel Oriahi's "The Weekend" Starring Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Bucci Franklin & Meg Otanwa Premieres at Tribeca Film Festival

"Nigerian Idol" Top 7 Revealed! Watch Their Epic 'Diva & Divo' Performances!

Veekee James Documents Her Rise to Stardom in Short Film "From Ajegunle To Forbes"

Movie Night with Bae! Akah & Claire Nnani Recommend 5 Must-Watch Romance Movies

"Is It More Than Friendship?" Laju Iren Shares Tips on Escaping the Friend Zone

School’s Out, Fun’s In! Make Crispy Plantain Chips For the Kids Using Ify’s Kitchen Recipe

59 mins ago

School’s out, and the snack drawer is already running low? There’s a healthy and delicious solution: homemade plantain chips! Inspired by Ify’s Kitchen recipe, you can create a quick and easy snack that’s good for your kids and could even become a side hustle.

In this video, she shares the secrets to perfectly crispy plantain chips. Her key tip is slicing directly into the hot oil, which prevents the chips from sticking together during frying. Watch for a golden brown colour – that’s your cue to remove them from the heat.

The best part? These homemade chips stay crispy and fresh for up to a month when stored in an airtight container.

Watch how she makes it here:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

