School’s Out, Fun’s In! Make Crispy Plantain Chips For the Kids Using Ify’s Kitchen Recipe

School’s out, and the snack drawer is already running low? There’s a healthy and delicious solution: homemade plantain chips! Inspired by Ify’s Kitchen recipe, you can create a quick and easy snack that’s good for your kids and could even become a side hustle.

In this video, she shares the secrets to perfectly crispy plantain chips. Her key tip is slicing directly into the hot oil, which prevents the chips from sticking together during frying. Watch for a golden brown colour – that’s your cue to remove them from the heat.

The best part? These homemade chips stay crispy and fresh for up to a month when stored in an airtight container.

Watch how she makes it here: