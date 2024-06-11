How Rihanna Slayed Natural Hair & Monochrome Dressy Casual at FENTY HAIR’s Launch Party

Rihanna stepped out rocking her natural hair in pretty curls proudly styled with products from her new hairline — Fenty Hair for the brand’s launch party last night in Los Angeles.

Styled by Jahleel Weaver, Riri slayed a custom dressy-casual red leather ensemble from New York-based KHAITE featuring a maxi straight leather skirt and bomber jacket, layered with a matching dark red camisole. She also paired the look with matching dark red pumps.

In true Bad Gal Riri style, she accessorised with a Manish Malhotra ruby choker, crafted in 18k gold and custom-cut rubies encrusted in diamonds exuding Indian craftsmanship and artistry. She then layered on a three-drop rubellite, tourmaline and brilliant cut diamond necklace from Sabyasachi high jewellery.

Rihanna rocked a chic no-makeup makeup look with skin prep by Fenty Skin and makeup by Fenty Beauty. All glammed up by her she’s living her Beauty Mogul status in full swing. Swipe through the carousel below for more photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FENTY HAIR (@fentyhair)

CREDITS

Stylista: @badgalriri

Custom Outfit: @khaite_ny

Styling: @illjahjah

Jewellery: @manishmalhotraworld & @sabyasachiofficial

📸 @fentyhair

