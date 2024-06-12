Connect with us

Unlock Your Potential: Join Dr. Abiola Salami’s International Leadership Bootcamp 2.0

6 hours ago

Senior leaders worldwide are invited to participate in the second edition of Dr. Abiola Salami International Leadership Bootcamp, a transformative event designed to cultivate leadership skills, foster global connections, and promote well-being through a balanced schedule of intensive training and daily relaxation.

Event Details:
Dates: June 23rd June to 29th June, 2024
Location: Mombasa, Kenya
Registration: Visit this link

Dr. Abiola Salami International Leadership Bootcamp offers an unparalleled opportunity for individuals seeking to enhance their leadership capabilities in a global context. This dynamic program features interactive workshops, keynote sessions, team-building exercises, and cultural exchanges.

Key Highlights:

  • Expert-Led Workshops: Engage in hands-on sessions covering strategic thinking, emotional intelligence, conflict resolution, and innovative leadership from Harvard University’s Prof. Dana H. Born, Ray Jefferson of White House Fellows in Office of POTUS, Seasoned Board Chair – Dr. Mosun Belo-Olusoga; and the World-class Performance Strategist & Forbes Council Member, Dr. Abiola Salami.Networking Opportunities: Connect with diverse participants from various industries and backgrounds.
  • Cultural Immersion: Experience the rich cultural heritage of Mombasa through guided tours and local activities.
  • Daily Relaxation Schedule: Understanding the importance of balance, the boot camp incorporates daily relaxation practices to rejuvenate the mind and body. Each day, participants can unwind and recharge through a variety of activities, including:

 “We believe that transformational leadership emerges from a place of balance and inner peace,” says Dr. Abiola Salami, CEO of CHAMP Global Leadership Consulting “Our Bootcamp is designed not only to build leadership skills but also to promote overall well-being through structured relaxation practices.”

For more information and to register for Dr Abiola Salami International Leadership Bootcamp, Visit their website or contact Dotun at [email protected] or +2349091234567.

Sponsored Content

