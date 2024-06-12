Courage Education Foundation goes #Back2Basics, celebrating the Day of the African Child

A Heartbreaking Loss and a Struggle to Survive

Elizabeth’s early life was marked by loss and hardship when she lost her father at the tender age of 9. Her mother, a stay-at-home mom with no source of income, suddenly found herself alone, trying to provide for all her five children. The family struggled to make ends meet, training her children seemed uncertain.

Meet Elizabeth Lola Abiloye, a remarkable young woman whose story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the transformative impact of education. With the support of Courage Education Foundation (CEF), Elizabeth has turned her dreams into reality, despite the odds stacked against her.

A Ray of Hope

Despite the dire circumstances, Elizabeth was determined to continue her education. As she prepared for her secondary school exams, she encountered Courage Education Foundation. This meeting would change her life forever. Recognizing her potential and understanding the severe financial constraints she faced, the foundation stepped in to sponsor her education.

With their support, Elizabeth enrolled at Lead City University. She was offered a partial scholarship by Lead City University while the Foundation paid the remaining 50% of her tuition, and provided for her upkeep throughout her time in school.

The journey wasn’t easy, but her resolve never wavered. She poured her heart and soul into her studies, driven by a desire to honour her father’s memory, and lift her family out of poverty. Her hard work paid off when she recently graduated with a degree in Medical Laboratory Science, earning a commendable 2:1.

“Together, We Can Change Lives!”

The Day of the African Child provides a valuable opportunity to evaluate the advancements achieved and consider the obstacles that stand in the way of the crucial realization of children’s rights throughout the African continent. For indigent children, the right to education may just be a dream. According to statistics, there are over 18 million children out-of-school in Nigeria today.

Established in 1991 by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), the Day of the African Child commemorates the June 16, 1976, student rebellion that took place in Soweto, South Africa. The theme for this year is: “Education for all children in Africa: the time is now”.

Bringing it nearer home, believing that a concerted effort by the public sector, non-profits and the private sector is needed to ensure the actualization of Goal 4 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) come 2030. In terms of access as well as quality, this goal promotes the reduction of inequalities and promotes inclusiveness in education.

There should be more to celebrating the Day of the African Child than merely sharing content on social media or planning nice conferences to discuss the plight of the African Child. More action is required, particularly within our community. On a day like this, there is a need to take a stand for orphans and vulnerable children (OVC).



Courage Education Foundation, through its Back2Basics Campaign seeks to compliment already existing efforts by the Government and other civil society organizations, by creating awareness among the privileged in the society and getting them to sponsor the education of indigent children without necessarily taking on the responsibility of parenting.

This campaign is focused on supporting the basic education of indigent children on the organization’s program. In this context “Basic” means primary and secondary education.

Without action to de-escalate the sufferings of these children, their situation will keep worsening. This is why we have chosen to do our part by providing free, quality education for indigent children.

The foundation believes that this will give them a fighting chance at life. The organization has been on this journey for 18 years and counting. Help us sustain our interventions in making the dreams of the African Child a reality.

A child is waiting for you today!

