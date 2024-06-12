Join the Fun and Experience Magic with Nigerian Idol Stars Live at TECNO Flagship Store!

Connect with us

Events

The thrilling flight to stardom – Nigerian Idol Season 9, has seen three contestants disembark. But with TECNO on board, the excitement is far from over. New winners are coming on board weekly, and another star is about to emerge.

TECNO invites you to an unforgettable experience where you can meet your favourite Nigerian Idol Top 7 contestants live at the TECNO Flagship Store in Ikeja City Mall!

Mark your calendars for June 12, 2024, and join us for a thrilling meet and greet with the talented Top 7 contestants. This exclusive event allows you to interact with the stars up close, take pictures, and get autographs. It’s a golden opportunity to connect with the contestants you’ve been cheering for all season.

And that’s not all! TECNO offers a special deal on the CAMON 30 Series as part of the excitement. Buy any CAMON 30 Series smartphone and enjoy an exclusive N10,000 discount, exciting offers, and gift items. It’s the perfect blend of music, technology, and fantastic deals, all under one roof.

This thrilling event is set for June 12, 2024, starting at Noon, at the TECNO Flagship Store in Ikeja City Mall. Being a public holiday, be sure to take advantage of this unique chance to meet the future stars of Nigerian music and reap the rewards of being a TECNO fan. This is more than just a meet and greet – a celebration of talent, dreams, and the opportunity to get discounts and other exciting prizes.

So come with your friends, bring your best energy, and head to Ikeja City Mall for a day filled with music, fun, and exclusive TECNO offers. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to meet the future stars of Nigerian music and enjoy the benefits of being a TECNO fan and customer.

For more information, stay tuned to TECNO on FacebookInstagram, and X, and come celebrate with TECNO and the Nigerian Idol Top 7! 

