Connect with us

Scoop

Rihanna Brings Island Glam to Barbados

Scoop

Kiki Osinbajo Steps Into Her Queen Era in This Gorgeous Birthday Look

Scoop Style

See How Nancy Isime Styled a Tie with Asooke and Made It Look So Good

Living Scoop

Before the Heavy Rains Begin, Here’s How You Can Prevent Flooding

Scoop

Omowunmi Dada’s Look is Proof That White Never Goes Out of Style

News Scoop TRAVEL

US to Enforce New Travel Restrictions on 22 African Nations

Scoop Style

Kiekie is Serving “Rich Aunty That Owns Half the City” in This Ugo Monye Outfit

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Nigerians Are Loving Funke Akindele's ‘Finding Me’ | See Their Reactions

Inspired Scoop Sports

17-Year-Old Gout Gout Runs the Fastest 200m in the World This Year!

Scoop Sweet Spot

One Year Later, Queen Mercy Abang & David Oyekanmi Are Still in Their Fairytale

Scoop

Rihanna Brings Island Glam to Barbados

Avatar photo

Published

2 mins ago

 on

They say when in Rome, do as the Romans do. But when in Barbados? You show up like Rihanna.

She’s back home for the launch of her latest Fenty x Puma collection and, as expected, she stepped out looking every bit the trendsetter. This time, she kept it breezy with a mix of island vibes and effortless glamour.

Bad Gal Riri rocked a white cut-out dress that featured a tropical palm print in front. She took it up a notch by adding a navy polka-dot headscarf, layers of jewellery, and neon green slippers. For her beauty look, she opted for slick winged liner, subtle blush, and her signature bold red lip.

See more of her look below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php