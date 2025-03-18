Rihanna Brings Island Glam to Barbados

They say when in Rome, do as the Romans do. But when in Barbados? You show up like Rihanna.

She’s back home for the launch of her latest Fenty x Puma collection and, as expected, she stepped out looking every bit the trendsetter. This time, she kept it breezy with a mix of island vibes and effortless glamour.

Bad Gal Riri rocked a white cut-out dress that featured a tropical palm print in front. She took it up a notch by adding a navy polka-dot headscarf, layers of jewellery, and neon green slippers. For her beauty look, she opted for slick winged liner, subtle blush, and her signature bold red lip.

See more of her look below.