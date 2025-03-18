Kiki Osinbajo Steps Into Her Queen Era in This Gorgeous Birthday Look

Connect with us

Scoop

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Birthday glam is in a league of its own. It’s the one day when the look, the energy, and the entire mood come together effortlessly or at least, that’s how Kiki Osinbajo makes it look.

Celebrating her birthday today, the entrepreneur and lifestyle influencer stepped into her queen era with grace and style. She shared photos of herself in a strapless champagne gold dress that draped elegantly, adding just the right touch of drama. She kept it sleek with long, wavy black hair over her shoulder and radiant makeup to complete the look.

Keeping it simple, she captioned the post: “Stepping into my best year yet!!☺️Blessed, Joyful and with favor all around me  #QueenEra”

A look this stunning deserves a closer view. See more below.

 

