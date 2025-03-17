Connect with us

Scoop Style

See How Nancy Isime Styled a Tie with Asooke and Made It Look So Good

Living Scoop

Before the Heavy Rains Begin, Here’s How Nigerians Can Prevent Flooding

Scoop

Omowunmi Dada’s Look is Proof That White Never Goes Out of Style

News Scoop TRAVEL

US to Enforce New Travel Restrictions on 22 African Nations

Scoop Style

Kiekie is Serving “Rich Aunty That Owns Half the City” in This Ugo Monye Outfit

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Nigerians Are Loving Funke Akindele's ‘Finding Me’ | See Their Reactions

Inspired Scoop Sports

17-Year-Old Gout Gout Runs the Fastest 200m in the World This Year!

Scoop Sweet Spot

One Year Later, Queen Mercy Abang & David Oyekanmi Are Still in Their Fairytale

Inspired Music Scoop

"I Just See Myself as One of the Greats": Rema Talks Afrobeats’ Big Four & Taking Up Space

Scoop Style

Ronami Ogulu’s Birthday Look is Proof That Style Runs in the Family

Scoop

See How Nancy Isime Styled a Tie with Asooke and Made It Look So Good

Nancy Isime just pulled off a bold fashion statement, mixing a tie with traditional asooke, and she made it look so good.
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Nancy Isime/Instagram

Have you ever thought about pairing a tie with a kimono and wide-leg trousers made from asooke? Probably not. But if you have, we have to give it up to you, you’ve got style, just like Nancy Isime.

For the International Women’s Day Business Series organised by UBA Group, where she sat on a panel to share her journey, experiences, and insights on the impact of women, Nancy showed up looking as striking as ever, in presence and in fashion.

She wore a bold red kimono over striped, multicoloured asooke fabric. Underneath, she paired a crisp white shirt with a bright red tie, a unique and stylish touch. Her high-waisted, wide-leg trousers, also made from the striped asooke fabric, added elegance and movement to the look.

She kept her accessories fiery, carrying a red purse, stepping out in white heels with red soles, and completing it all with her signature low-cut blonde hair, styled in soft waves. And, of course, a classic red lip to match.

Dressed in this mix of asooke and modern tailoring, Nancy Isime looked bright, bold, and completely in her element.

See more photos of her stunning look below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nancy.E.Isime (@nancyisimeofficial)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php