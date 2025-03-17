See How Nancy Isime Styled a Tie with Asooke and Made It Look So Good

Have you ever thought about pairing a tie with a kimono and wide-leg trousers made from asooke? Probably not. But if you have, we have to give it up to you, you’ve got style, just like Nancy Isime.

For the International Women’s Day Business Series organised by UBA Group, where she sat on a panel to share her journey, experiences, and insights on the impact of women, Nancy showed up looking as striking as ever, in presence and in fashion.

She wore a bold red kimono over striped, multicoloured asooke fabric. Underneath, she paired a crisp white shirt with a bright red tie, a unique and stylish touch. Her high-waisted, wide-leg trousers, also made from the striped asooke fabric, added elegance and movement to the look.

She kept her accessories fiery, carrying a red purse, stepping out in white heels with red soles, and completing it all with her signature low-cut blonde hair, styled in soft waves. And, of course, a classic red lip to match.

Dressed in this mix of asooke and modern tailoring, Nancy Isime looked bright, bold, and completely in her element.

See more photos of her stunning look below.