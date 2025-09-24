It’s a Girl! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome Daughter Rocki Irish Mayers

Connect with us

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are officially parents of three after welcoming their daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers.
Photo Credit: Rihanna/Instagram

Rihanna is officially a mum of three! The Grammy-winning singer and her partner A$AP Rocky have welcomed their first daughter together, a baby girl named Rocki Irish Mayers.

Rihanna shared the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday, September 24, posting the sweetest photo of herself cradling Rocki, who was wrapped in a soft pink blanket, peacefully asleep in her arms. She also revealed that little Rocki arrived on September 13, 2025, with her caption: “Rocki Irish Mayers. Sept 13 2025 “

In another photo, the proud mum added a touch of fun with a pair of tiny pink boxing gloves tied up with ribbons – a playful nod to the newest member of the Mayers family.

Rocki joins big brothers RZA, 3, and Riot, 2, continuing the family’s sweet “R” tradition of names. Rihanna has often spoken about wanting a girl, and now her wish has come true.

She first revealed this pregnancy back in May at the 2025 Met Gala, stepping out in a striking Marc Jacobs look that included a cropped jacket, bustier bodysuit, and pinstripe tailored skirt. Her baby bump was the ultimate accessory, confirming the exciting news in the most unforgettable way.

Now, months later, the family of five is complete – and we couldn’t be happier for them.

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

