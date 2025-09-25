All Rise! Tobe Ugeh’s Call to Bar Celebration was All About Family & Love

You can almost feel the joy through the screen!

Tobe Ugeh has just graduated from law school and, in true BN-worthy fashion, he shared photos and a video capturing his big day. Dressed in a full traditional barrister outfit — a black court gown, white collar bands, and the classic horsehair wig — Tobe looked every bit the part as he officially marked his call to the Bar.

The video he shared is a beautiful blend of preparation and celebration. It starts with his neatly laid-out essentials — shiny black shoes, a watch, and cologne — before we see him suiting up with help from his brothers. His sister joins in as he dons his gown, the moment full of laughter and sibling pride.

The highlight was walking into a room where his parents, dressed in white, were waiting to crown the moment. He slipped on his wig, pinned on a brooch with the photo of an elder, and posed for family pictures that radiated joy and achievement.

See more photos from his shoot below with a video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tobe Ugeh (@tobeszn)