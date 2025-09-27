Have a First Look at Ini Edo’s “A Very Dirty Christmas” Coming This Holiday Season

Getting your Christmas watchlist in order yet? Well, Nollywood has something new to add to your festive line-up. Ini Edo just unveiled her upcoming film, “A Very Dirty Christmas,” and from the looks of it, this one promises plenty of drama, secrets, and holiday chaos.

The actress shared the news on Instagram, posting a short teaser along with a caption hinting at what audiences can expect. According to her, the film is “filled with family drama, Christmas chaos, and scandalous secrets.”

While details of the plot are still under wraps, the teaser and Ini’s excitement suggest we’re in for a festive release that blends Nollywood storytelling with the drama and humour that often come with the holidays.

Catch a teaser of it below