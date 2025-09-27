Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Gbemi & Toolz Discuss Nigerians Abroad and the Stereotypes They Face

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Have a First Look at Ini Edo’s "A Very Dirty Christmas" Coming This Holiday Season

BN TV Music

Yemi Alade’s "Mbali" Is the Colourful Reminder to Live, Dance & Stay Unbothered

BN TV Scoop

Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall & Chase Infiniti Show Out in Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel

BN TV Music Scoop

Timi Dakolo’s New Video Reminds Us That "Nothing Dey Spoil for God Hand"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Bovi Joins Gbemi & Toolz on OffAir to Talk Stand-Up Comedy, Skits & If Funny Makes You Attractive

BN TV Nollywood Scoop

Osas Ighodaro, Wale Ojo & Femi Jacobs Star in Pan-African Thriller "3 Cold Dishes" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Marlon Wayans Turned Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel Into the Party Everyone Wants In On

BN TV Music

Mr Eazi & King Promise Drop “See What We’ve Done” with Stunning Scenes from His Iceland Wedding

BN TV Music

Broda Shaggi Celebrates Birthday With Striking Pearl Photos and a Live Performance

BN TV

Watch Gbemi & Toolz Discuss Nigerians Abroad and the Stereotypes They Face

Gbemi and Toolz are breaking down the gist about Nigerians abroad—the myths, the stereotypes, and the real drama behind it all.
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

On this week’s OffAir, Gbemi and Toolz dig into a conversation that every Nigerian abroad and at home will have an opinion on.

This time, they’re asking a question that has probably popped up in your group chats, at family gatherings, or maybe even while you were queueing at immigration: are Nigerians really badly behaved abroad, or are we just misunderstood?

In this episode, they peel back the layers of how Nigerians are perceived once they leave home turf — from the stereotypes that won’t seem to go away, to the real-life experiences of Nigerians navigating life in foreign countries. They chat about the cultural clashes, the good, the awkward, and the downright funny situations that come with carrying your “Naija-ness” everywhere you go.

If you’ve ever travelled out of Nigeria, have family abroad, or you’re living the diaspora life yourself, this conversation will feel very close to home.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php