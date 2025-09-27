Watch Gbemi & Toolz Discuss Nigerians Abroad and the Stereotypes They Face

On this week’s OffAir, Gbemi and Toolz dig into a conversation that every Nigerian abroad and at home will have an opinion on.

This time, they’re asking a question that has probably popped up in your group chats, at family gatherings, or maybe even while you were queueing at immigration: are Nigerians really badly behaved abroad, or are we just misunderstood?

In this episode, they peel back the layers of how Nigerians are perceived once they leave home turf — from the stereotypes that won’t seem to go away, to the real-life experiences of Nigerians navigating life in foreign countries. They chat about the cultural clashes, the good, the awkward, and the downright funny situations that come with carrying your “Naija-ness” everywhere you go.

If you’ve ever travelled out of Nigeria, have family abroad, or you’re living the diaspora life yourself, this conversation will feel very close to home.