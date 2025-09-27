BN TV
Watch Gbemi & Toolz Discuss Nigerians Abroad and the Stereotypes They Face
Gbemi and Toolz are breaking down the gist about Nigerians abroad—the myths, the stereotypes, and the real drama behind it all.
On this week’s OffAir, Gbemi and Toolz dig into a conversation that every Nigerian abroad and at home will have an opinion on.
This time, they’re asking a question that has probably popped up in your group chats, at family gatherings, or maybe even while you were queueing at immigration: are Nigerians really badly behaved abroad, or are we just misunderstood?
In this episode, they peel back the layers of how Nigerians are perceived once they leave home turf — from the stereotypes that won’t seem to go away, to the real-life experiences of Nigerians navigating life in foreign countries. They chat about the cultural clashes, the good, the awkward, and the downright funny situations that come with carrying your “Naija-ness” everywhere you go.
If you’ve ever travelled out of Nigeria, have family abroad, or you’re living the diaspora life yourself, this conversation will feel very close to home.