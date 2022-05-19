Connect with us

Gbemi & Toolz Break Down the AMVCA Slay in this Episode of the "OffAir Show"

Ify Okoye's Baby Boy is One! Get to Know Ethan

WATCH: BTS of Mike & Perri Edwards Getting Ready for the 2022 AMVCA

Here's How Blessing & Stan Nze Got Ready for the #AMVCA8

Toke Makinwa does a review of Episode 3 of "The Real Housewives of Lagos" on "Toke Moments" | Watch

Watch this Hilarious Comedy Film "Selina" starring Bimbo Ademoye & Daniel Etim Effiong

Dabota Lawson talks Skin Bleaching & Colourism on the "Me, Her & Everything Else" Podcast

Dimma Umeh Is Back With A New Vlog | Watch

Akah Nnani & Osas Ighodaro take us behind the scenes of “Man Of God”

Watch Episode 3 of Netflix’s “Never Time | African Time Podcast”

Published

5 hours ago

 on

In this episode of the “OffAir Show“, Toolz, Gbemi and the crew break down the AMVCA slay, read fan mails and so more.

On the AMVCA analyses, they say:

Before you decide who is on the best dressed, and worst dressed list, hear us out, and bring your calculator.

Being the ultimate influencer means juggling the AMVCA today, and the Headies tomorrow. Lagos luxury launches, celebrity beach hangouts, and a million other events on the social calendar. So we decided to take you through the playbook of what it costs to stay cinched and recognised as the ultimate celebrity red carpet slayer.

Catch this and all the other tea on this week’s episode below:

Tangerine Africa

