Ini Dima-Okojie, Nancy Isime & Temidayo Makanjuola Join FK & Jollz in this episode of the “I Said What I Said” podcast

In this episode of the “I Said What I Said” podcast, FK & Jollz are joined by the producer, Temidayo Makanjuola, and the main characters, Ini Dima-Okojie and Nancy Isime, of the hit series on Netflix, “Blood Sisters.”

They all discuss the process of making the amazing work of art and their reaction to people accepting and loving the film. They also help ISWIS listeners with their problems on the Agony aunt segment.

Don’t miss this episode: