Bovi Ugboma, Pere Egbi & Sharon Ooja talk Everything “The Perfect Arrangement” in “Inkblot Meet & Greet” Podcast

In this week’s episode, Naz Onuzo, Zulumoke Oyibo, and Damola Ademola speak with the cast of Inkblot’s latest film “The Perfect Arrangement,” Bovi Ugboma, Pere Egbi, Sharon Ooja, and executive producer Eku Edewor, about the new film.

They talk about what it was like on set portraying Chike, Chidi, and Tade, the ‘Perfect’ synergy between the three executives at Inkblot, and why everyone should watch this specific romantic comedy, which is now showing in cinemas throughout Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Listen to the extended version here.