Bovi Ugboma, Pere Egbi & Sharon Ooja talk Everything "The Perfect Arrangement" in "Inkblot Meet & Greet" Podcast

This episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show" with Toyin Lawani & Mariam Timmer is too funny to miss

CKay Performs His Hit Singles "Love Nwantiti" & "Emiliana" on Audiomack's 'Fine Tuned'

Watch Episode 4 & 5 of Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman’s “Due Parenting Podcast”

Ini Dima-Okojie, Nancy Isime & Temidayo Makanjuola Join FK & Jollz in this episode of the "I Said What I Said" podcast

Gbemi & Toolz Break Down the AMVCA Slay in this Episode of the "OffAir Show"

Ify Okoye's Baby Boy is One! Get to Know Ethan

WATCH: BTS of Mike & Perri Edwards Getting Ready for the 2022 AMVCA

Here's How Blessing & Stan Nze Got Ready for the #AMVCA8

Toke Makinwa does a review of Episode 3 of "The Real Housewives of Lagos" on "Toke Moments" | Watch

Bovi Ugboma, Pere Egbi & Sharon Ooja talk Everything “The Perfect Arrangement” in “Inkblot Meet & Greet” Podcast

Published

4 hours ago

 on

In this week’s episode, Naz Onuzo, Zulumoke Oyibo, and Damola Ademola speak with the cast of Inkblot’s latest film “The Perfect Arrangement,” Bovi Ugboma, Pere Egbi, Sharon Ooja, and executive producer Eku Edewor, about the new film.

They talk about what it was like on set portraying Chike, Chidi, and Tade, the ‘Perfect’ synergy between the three executives at Inkblot, and why everyone should watch this specific romantic comedy, which is now showing in cinemas throughout Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Listen to the extended version here.

