Watch Episode 4 & 5 of Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman’s “Due Parenting Podcast”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

For episode 4, Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman invited their friend, Dr Tosin, who is a paediatrician to answer the most googled questions about your babies. Fevers, first aid treatment, hospital visits, calling your doctors etc.

Watch the podcast below:

In episode 5, tagged ‘disciplining your child: what are the rules?’, the couple talk about one of Ibrahim’s least favourites topic, disciplining your child. Should spare the rod? What are the rules especially in this new age?

Watch the podcast below:

