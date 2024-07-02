Intimate Conversations Spark Connection at Elizabeth Osho’s “Who Do You Think You Are?” Launch

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

A star-studded Lagos event on June 20th 2024, marked the launch of Elizabeth Osho’s book, “Who Do You Think You Are?” Guests were eager to hear Liz’s story and the insights shared by a panel of influential speakers.

In an intimate conversation hosted by Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, a remarkable group of speakers, including Adenike Ogunlesi, Osas Ighodaro, Chef T (Diary of a Kitchen Lover), Betty Irabor, Erica Nlewedim, Onyeka Michael, Ife Durosinmi-Etti, Eniola Olutimilehin, Bola Balogun, Eni Adeoluwa, Willis Ikedum, Henrietta Thompson, Gbemi Shasore, Terfa Tilley- Gyado and Wale Balogun. Each speaker bravely shared their journeys of overcoming adversity, creating a powerful sense of connection with the audience.


Elizabeth Osho, during her address, emphasized the motivation behind her writing:

I wrote this book to help women navigate the complexities of their lives, to find their inner strength, and to realize that their past does not define their future. This book is a testament to the resilience of women and their ability to rise above their circumstances.

The event’s success was amplified by its stellar sponsors, including Martini, Air Peace, Uncover Skin Care, Filmhouse Cinemas, Urban Pumpkin, Ibile Foods and Lounge, Femme Africa, Blue Poppy, and Timare Lagos. A collaborative effort by Trendy Bee Events, SoMe Solutions, and Dews of Keziah Events ensured smooth running and unforgettable memories for all attendees.

More than just a book launch, “Who Do You Think You Are?” ignited a transformative experience. It was a powerful celebration of resilience, empowerment, and the collective strength of womanhood. The heartfelt stories and connections forged will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on those who attended.

Click here to view the launch highlight.

Elizabeth Osho is a writer and motivational speaker dedicated to empowering women. “Who Do You Think You Are” is her debut book, inspired by her own journey of overcoming life’s challenges and discovering her true self.




Chef T & Elizabeth
Uti and Willis Ikedum
Elizabeth & Wale Balogun
Henrietta Thompson
Elizabeth & Eni Adeoluwa
Stephanie Busari-Bediham
Elizabeth & Betty Irabor
Osas Ighodaro, Elizabeth & Yvonne Jegede

BellaNaija is a media partner for “Who Do You Think You Are” book launch

