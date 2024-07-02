Connect with us

Promotions

How to Save up to 5% on Your Next Gift Card Purchase

Events Promotions

LLF Maintains its Seven-Year Streak as One of Africa’s Leading Leather Fairs

Events Promotions

Intimate Conversations Spark Connection at Elizabeth Osho's "Who Do You Think You Are?" Launch

Events News Promotions

TEDxLagos 2024: A Call to Action for a Better Future

Movies & TV Promotions

Mark Your Calendars: Lekki Wives the Reunion Premieres June 30th

Promotions

Nigerian Idol Season 9: Colgate’s Strategic Partnership Yields Yanga-Smile Benefits For 2024 Contestants

Events News Promotions

Get Ready to be Among the First to Experience Bvndle's Loyalty Rewards at The Yard

Beauty Events Promotions

La Roche-Posay Unveils Mela B3 Serum for Sub-Saharan Africa's Hyperpigmentation

Events Promotions

La Roche-Posay Hosts Stakeholder Advocacy Meeting for Skin Cancer Prevention among People With Albinism in Lagos

Beauty Promotions

Candius Diallo is Redefining luxury in hair pieces for African women with the New LaVerita

Promotions

How to Save up to 5% on Your Next Gift Card Purchase

written by PalmPay
Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Hey PalmPay Fam, things just got easier and better with purchasing gift cards in Nigeria. Yes, I mean it. Have you been struggling to get yours, it’s only a click on your phone.

Whether you want to purchase a gift card for personal use or you are giving a friend, simply log on to the PalmPay app and enjoy an exclusive 5% discount on your purchase. You can enjoy this promo from July to September 2024.

Why do PalmPay gift cards rock?

  1. Wide Variety of Gift Cards: Shopping made easy on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Play store, you name it!
  2. Guaranteed Usage: Purchase a gift card in seconds and it will work. You are guaranteed 99.5% transaction success on the PalmPay app.

How Do I Get One?

It’s as easy as 1-2-3!

  1. If you don’t have the PalmPay app, go to Google Play Store or iOS Store to download the app.
  2. Open the PalmPay app, select the Gift Card, select the country, pick the amount, and make payment.
  3. Boom, you have your gift card

Do you know someone who has been struggling with how to get a gift card? Share this with them. For more information, you can check Palmpay’s social media handles.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Meet Gloria Odukoya – a Shoemaker Making Her Footwear Affordable for the Average Nigerian

Mfonobong Inyang: Profound Thoughts That Can Move The Needle In The Second Half

Chaste Inegbedion: Building Wellness Strategies for Employees Contributes to Thriving Workplaces

Working With Fabrizio Romano and Getting His Twitter Big Break; Braniac in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti: How Do We Preserve The Legacy of Our Women Heroes?
css.php