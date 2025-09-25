Connect with us

Yemi Alade’s “Mbali” Is the Colourful Reminder to Live, Dance & Stay Unbothered

Yemi Alade’s Mbali is a reminder that life is too short for chaos. The video, directed by Director Pink, is filled with movement, colour and cultural pride.
2 hours ago

You can always bet that whenever Yemi Alade comes through with a new single, it’s going to be a celebration of life, and even the video will carry that same pulse of joy. With “Mbali,” she delivers exactly that — a song about living fully, protecting your peace, and dancing through whatever life throws your way.

The video, directed by Director Pink, takes that message and gives it a vibrant, visual heartbeat. Yemi steps out in colourful looks made from Asooke and African prints, paired with bold African hairstyles that mirror the richness of the music. Around her, dancers in equally striking outfits and hairdos move in sync, creating a tapestry of movement and culture.

What stands out is the sense of happiness running through the entire video. Everyone is dancing, smiling, and leaning into the freedom the song speaks of. It feels less like a performance and more like a shared moment, where joy, rhythm, and African creativity flow together on screen.

Watch the music video below

