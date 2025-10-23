Omuwa Odiodio: Young Lawyers, What Comes After the Call to the Bar?

After the call to the bar, there’s usually a lot of celebration. Friends, family, pictures, a sense of pride that you’ve finally made it; you’ve been called to the largest bar in Africa. But when the excitement fades, reality starts to sink in: it’s not as glamorous as it looked from the outside.

For many young lawyers, post-call life feels like standing at a crossroads without a map. You’re qualified, but unsure. Grateful, but anxious. Everyone tells you you’re now a lawyer, but no one really explains what to do next, or how to navigate the gap between being called and actually building a career.

Law school teaches the law, not the business of law or the politics of hiring, and definitely not the uncertainty of trying to start out in a profession that already feels saturated. It’s tough. Firms are hiring less. The competition is steep. Some roles pay barely enough to cover transport. And for many, the hardest part isn’t even the job search itself but what it does to your confidence.

You start to wonder if you’re behind. You begin to question your abilities, your decisions, even your calling. You scroll through LinkedIn and see your peers landing jobs, and the silence of your own inbox starts to feel personal.

But this in-between phase, as frustrating as it is, is also where growth begins.

A legal career isn’t as linear as it used to be. The generation before us often had a simpler path: join a firm, work your way up, maybe become a partner one day. Now, the profession is changing faster than the system that governs it. Clients expect more. Technology is transforming everything, from research to dispute resolution. AI can draft a contract in seconds, but what it can’t do is bring judgment, context or empathy. That’s where the real value of a lawyer still lies.

So, while it’s normal to feel stuck after your call, it’s also the best time to start thinking differently about your career. Not just where you’ll work, but how you want to work, and why.

Some young lawyers are building personal brands around niche areas like tech, policy or consumer rights. Others are exploring hybrid careers, combining law with writing, entrepreneurship, or consulting. Which do you want to explore? These paths used to be considered unconventional, but they now represent adaptability, a skill that’s becoming as valuable as legal knowledge itself.

Still, it’s okay if you’re not there yet. What’s important is to remain curious and intentional about your growth. Read extensively, volunteer purposefully, and seek out mentors who understand what it’s like to start from the beginning. Additionally, be honest with yourself about what success means to you. Success doesn’t always have to mean landing a job at the largest firm or receiving the highest salary. For some, it might look like working in development, policy, or human rights. For others, it could mean slowly building something of their own, but doing it on their own terms.

The early years following your call to the bar are a time for learning, not just about the law, but also about yourself. You will make mistakes and may feel invisible at times, but remember that every small step matters. Each email you send, every interview you conduct, and all the cases you observe contribute to shaping your legal practice and defining the kind of lawyer you will become.

So yes, the transition is hard. But it’s also the most formative season of your career. It teaches patience, resilience, and the ability to adapt – three things no law school curriculum can truly prepare you for.

When opportunities arise—and they certainly will—you’ll be prepared for more than just the work itself. You’ll be ready to embrace the responsibilities that accompany it. Being a lawyer isn’t simply about receiving your degree; it’s about committing to your purpose, pursuing personal growth, and engaging in a profession that still needs individuals who genuinely care about doing things right.

