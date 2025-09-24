Connect with us

Sultana, Mensan & Kaybobo Confirmed as Finalists for Big Brother Naija Season 10/10

Finale tickets are rolling in! Sultana, Mensan, and Kaybobo are the first Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemates to officially secure their spots.
The countdown to the finale has officially kicked in, and three housemates have already secured their spots: Sultana, Mensan, and Kaybobo. Out of the 12 still in the house, these three are the first to cross that all-important line into the last stage of the Big Brother Naija 10/10 season.

Each of them found a different path to the coveted spot, proving that in Big Brother’s house, there’s more than one way to chase the dream.

For Sultana, it was all about grit in the HoH Challenger. She went head-to-head with Koyin, Mide, and Faith, staying sharp until she clinched the Week 9 crown. That victory came with the golden ticket to the finale, and she chose Isabella to share her HoH privileges for the week.

Mensan’s path was very different but no less impressive. Crowned the Most Influential Player of the Week, he earned his spot in the finale through the votes of his fellow housemates, a clear sign of the impact he’s had in the game so far.

Kaybobo’s story brought the surprise twist we’ve come to expect in this house. After picking up the Red Telephone, he sealed his own finale slot following a secret exchange with Agent X – the details of which remain top secret.

Now, with only three seats left and nine housemates still hustling for their chance, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Every move, every alliance, every decision will count as the race to the finale gets even tighter.

 

