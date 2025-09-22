BBNaija10 Week 8’s ‘Flying Solo’ Theme Had Cultural Showcases & Shocking Evictions!

Flying Solo Takes Flight

Week 8 came with a sharp reality check: no more alliances, no safety nets — just every housemate for themselves. “Flying Solo” wasn’t just a theme; it was a warning. From the moment Ebuka stirred emotions with his eviction-night bombs, the housemates knew survival meant strategy, grit, and maybe a little gossip.

Morning workouts also set the tone — no coach, just Dede and Joanna leading the calorie burn. Then came punishments (remember those snail duties Mensan and Joanna ignored weeks ago? Biggie didn’t forget). While Joanna crawled through her penance, Thelma Lawson woke up refreshed and ready to play detective, confidently reading people and suggesting Rooboy loves chasing women out of his league. Sis came with the spice.

Zita Snatches the Crown

The Head of House challenge was a full-on aviation test. Faith, Zita, Bright Morgan, Thelma Lawson, Koyin, and Kola raced through a runway puzzle — and Zita soared to victory. Her first act as HoH was choosing Kola as her guest. Kuture thought it was a perfect pick, and honestly, watching Zita and Kola celebrate like royalty in their new lounge quarters was pure soft life.

But Kola wasn’t done. He pulled Joanna and Mide aside to clear the air about things said during the Live Show. “No grudges, just honesty,” he insisted before returning to the HoH suite glowing with gratitude.

Biggie’s Diary Twist: Housemates Play Biggie

This week’s diary sessions flipped the script — the housemates themselves played Biggie. It was hilarious, shady, and surprisingly revealing.

Mide admitted she overreacted last week and finally saw Bright Morgan as her closest ally.

Joanna, under Zita’s guidance, said she’d save Mide if she could. She also branded Big Soso as the house’s “number one gossip.”

Rooboy accused Joanna and Sultana of secretly disliking each other.

Kaybobo got vulnerable, saying the theme reminded him of leaving family in America.

Kola reflected on mistakes and called Imisi the most misunderstood housemate.

Jason Jae hinted at Kola and Koyin not liking each other. The tea brewed everywhere.

The sessions reminded everyone that “Flying Solo” doesn’t mean flying quietly.

Wager Night: A Cultural Showcase

Faith moderated like a pro while housemates represented Nigerian states and cultures in a dazzling showcase. From Calabar to Oyo, Igala history to the Isale Eko Eyo Festival, it was a masterclass in colour, heritage, and energy.

Afterwards, the house partied like they’d already won, with Thelma Lawson vowing to eat dinner in her costume — “Biggie should understand.” Even amid the joy, deep convos bubbled: Dede opening up about insecurities, Isabella reaffirming friendship as her biggest treasure.

Unity, laughter, and confidence carried the night… little did they know what was coming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Ebuka Crashes the Party: Surprise Eviction

The Saturday Night Turn Up turned into heartbreak when Ebuka Obi–Uchendu walked in and left with two housemates. Thelma Lawson and Bright Morgan were evicted on the spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

The house’s reaction was chaos. Kola refused to believe it. Dede tried to console him. Mide, heartbroken, wept under the covers after kissing Bright goodbye. Kaybobo, fresh from a kiss with Thelma at the party, looked like someone had pulled the rug from under his feet. Even Thelma herself was still buzzing from the alcohol, barely processing her exit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Sunday Showdown: Joanna and Kuture Out Back-to-Back

Ebuka warned, “Evictions can be cruel” — and Week 8 proved him right. After Saturday’s shock, Sunday claimed Joanna and Kuture in back-to-back evictions.

Joanna’s exit came minutes after being pressed about Jason Jae, Faith, and that Saturday-night bed scene. Her response was calm, sugar-sweet, and firm: “He’s my friend oo.”

Then came Kuture’s bombshell eviction. He took it like the meme-king he is, grinning: “Aswear to God I no lie for you.” His honesty, his humour, his gossip antennae — gone in one swoop. The house suddenly feels quieter, but also tenser.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Down to 12: The Game Gets Hotter

From cultural wins to cruel evictions, Week 8 rewrote the game. Zita’s reign as the first woman HoH to do it twice keeps power dynamics simmering. Ships are shaky, alliances scattered, gossip lines cut short. With just 12 left, every move counts, and Biggie’s game is only getting hotter

Here’s how y’all voted this week! Thank you for joining us for this week’s eviction show. We’ll see you next Sunday for another edition. This week’s coverage is brought to you by @CheckersCustard.🥳#BBNaijaXCheckersCustard #BBNaijaS10 #BNxBBNaija10 pic.twitter.com/f5Xt33Pi4a — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 21, 2025

About Checkers Custard

Checkers Custard is loved for its many yummy flavours including vanilla, banana, chocolate and milk 3-in-1