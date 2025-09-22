It’s a Double Win for Sultana! Week 9 Head of House & Finalist in BBNaija Season 10

Connect with us

Sultana just pulled off a double win on Big Brother Naija — Week 9’s Head of House and a guaranteed slot in the finale.
It’s official – Sultana is your new Head of House for Week 9, and with that win, she’s locked in her place as a finalist in the Big Brother Naija Season 10 finale. Talk about a double win!

The HoH Challenger game kicked off with intensity as housemates fought for the coveted title. Sultana went head-to-head against Koyin, Mide, and Faith, and with grit and focus, she emerged victorious. Her victory didn’t just earn her the Week 9 crown; it also came with that golden ticket into the finale – the dream every housemate has been chasing since Day 1.

As tradition goes, Sultana picked Isabella as her guest for the week, which means both ladies will enjoy exclusive access to the HoH lounge and all the privileges that come with it. Meanwhile, Mensan has also bagged a place in the finale after being voted the Most Influential Player of the Week.

Sultana’s win is a milestone moment. She becomes the third female housemate this season to clinch the HoH title, following in the footsteps of Zita and Thelma Lawson, with Doris earlier stepping in as interim HoH.

With the finale around the corner and the competition heating up, all eyes are now on Sultana and her fellow finalists. Will she ride this momentum all the way to the crown? We’ll be watching closely!

 

