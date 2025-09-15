Connect with us

Zita Reclaims Head of House Crown in Week 7 of BBNaija Season 10

Big Brother Naija’s Zita is back in charge, reclaiming the Head of House title in Week 7 after Koyin’s brief reign.
Zita has once again taken the spotlight as she officially claims the Head of House (HoH) title for Week 7. Her win comes just a day after Koyin briefly wore the crown as interim HoH following Sunday night’s evictions. This marks Zita’s second reign, the first being back in Week 4, and it firmly reminds housemates and viewers alike of her strength in the game.

This victory isn’t just about the crown — it also secures Zita another safe week in the house, as she enjoys immunity from possible eviction. For a season where the pressure keeps mounting, that safety net is golden.

Koyin had claimed the interim HoH spot during Monday night’s games after the live eviction show, picking Jason Jae as his condo partner. But with Zita’s victory, the role has officially passed hands, and the house looks set for a new week of strategy and dynamics under her leadership.

BBNaija Season 10, also known as the Ten Over Ten edition, kicked off on July 26 and 27 with a record-breaking 29 housemates entering over two nights. With a grand prize of ₦150 million still on the line and less than three weeks left, the housemates are playing harder than ever.

 

