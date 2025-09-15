Week 7 on Big Brother Naija 10 Was a Soap Opera We Couldn’t Look Away From

After the grind and grit of Week 6’s “Bare Minimum” phase, where housemates cooked over firewood and slept outdoors, Biggie flipped the script in Week 7. The house was transformed into a cocoon of indulgence, wellness, and comfort. Aptly named “Soft Life Week,” it reminded us that Big Brother Naija can be as much about thriving as it is about surviving.

This week was a colourful reset filled with pampering, spontaneous surprises, and just enough drama to keep everyone hooked.

A feast of treats

The week kicked off on a delicious note as Biggie spoiled the housemates with surprise deliveries. Hot pizzas, juicy shawarmas, cupcakes, and chilled drinks arrived in waves, sparking excitement and laughter. After the hardship of the previous week, the sudden comfort felt like heaven.

The surprises did not stop there. Dede and Joanna made their grand return, arms full of shawarmas, while Rooboy strolled back in with the confidence of a man who knew he had immunity. Their re-entry lit up the house. Rooboy was smothered with hugs, Joanna soaked in affection from Faith, and Dede slid effortlessly back into the good life. The trio’s comeback instantly turned the house into a reunion party, with excitement tinged with envy from those still feeling the weight of the game.

Spa Day Energy All Week Long

Biggie elevated the pampering spirit by introducing a massage chair, making relaxation a daily ritual. Thelma Lawson, this week’s Head of House, was crowned by fans as the “queen of glowing skin” thanks to her consistent beauty routines. Mensan took grooming duties seriously, handing out fresh cuts and keeping the boys looking sharp. With skincare, massages, and little gestures of care floating around the house, the week felt like a reality TV spa retreat.

Even the pool party on Thursday carried the same energy. Instead of sweating over grills, housemates were treated to a goat barbecue prepared just for them. Every detail underscored the theme of ease and indulgence.

Little Luxuries, Big Vibes

From Kola ironing Dede’s outfits to Faith massaging Joanna’s feet, the housemates turned everyday moments into small luxuries. For Thelma, Kaybobo, and the returning trio, immunity added an extra layer of comfort as they drifted through the week without the usual eviction worries.

Gold Agbada, Evictions, and Snail Suits

The week ended with a shake-up. Denari and Tracy bid their farewells, reducing the house count to seventeen. Ebuka Obi–Uchendu made the eviction night one to remember, stepping out in a gold embroidered agbada, a nod to former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s legendary 1977 White House appearance.

Ebuka: How was last week without Doris? Denari: I miss her. I really miss her Awwnnn, now they are back together.🤭#BBNaijaXCheckersCustard #BBNaijaS10 #BNxBBNaija10 pic.twitter.com/ScHvrZDMRK — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 14, 2025

Faith kept his momentum, bagging the title of Most Influential Player of the Week for the second time this season. Meanwhile, Koyin clinched victory in the HoH games and chose Jason Jae as his condo partner. The celebrations were short-lived, though. Jason Jae, despite his elevation, was slapped with a snail suit for his tardiness, and Isabella joined him as a fellow snail after being declared the week’s worst performer.

The Calm Before the Chaos

Week 7 was Biggie’s gift of calm before the inevitable storm. It reminded us that even in a competition filled with strategy, rivalries, and unexpected twists, there is room for comfort, laughter, and soft living.

With the numbers thinning and the game tightening, the housemates may need to hold on to the glow of Soft Life Week as they step into whatever Biggie has planned next.

Here’s how y’all voted tonight! Thank you for joining us for another eviction show tonight. We’ll see you next Sunday! As usual, @CheckersCustard brought the coverage to you tonight!🥳#BBNaijaXCheckersCustard #BBNaijaS10 #BNxBBNaija10 pic.twitter.com/MYtTlecaOq — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 14, 2025

