Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Channels Obasanjo’s 1977 White House Look in Gold Agbada for BBNaija Eviction Show

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Big Brother Naija eviction look was inspired by Obasanjo’s 1977 White House appearance — and his gold agbada and pointed fila made the throwback feel iconic all over again.
Can you guess the icon Ebuka ObiUchendu channelled for tonight’s Big Brother Naija Season 10 live eviction show? Inspired by the viral photo of former Nigerian Head of State Olusegun Obasanjo with US President Jimmy Carter at the White House in 1977, Ebuka stepped out in a regal look that feels both nostalgic and commanding.

He wore a flowing agbada in rich gold and cream, designed with bold geometric patterns and traditional embroidery. The outfit was matched with a sharply styled fila in the same tones, giving the look a striking symmetry. A pair of dark sunglasses added a cool, modern touch, while a polished walking stick in hand gave him the authoritative presence of the very figure he was paying homage to. Completing the outfit were sleek black dress shoes that anchored the look with quiet sophistication

Now, as we gear up for tonight’s eviction, the question is: which housemates will be leaving the BBNaija house? The tension is building, and Ebuka, as always, keeps the nominated contestants — and all of us watching from home — right on the edge of our seats.

