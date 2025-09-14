Connect with us

It's Goodbye to Denari and Tracy on Big Brother Naija 10/10

Denari and Tracy have been evicted from Big Brother Naija Season 10 — the house now has 17 contestants. #BNxBBNaija10
It’s another Sunday night in Big Brother Naija Season 10, and the tension was real as Ebuka did what he does best—keeping both housemates and viewers guessing until the very last second. Tonight, Denari and Tracy became the latest housemates to leave the show, reducing the number in the house to seventeen.

For Denari, being on Big Brother Naija was nothing short of a dream come true. “It’s been a life-long dream, and I’ve never been the kind of guy that was ever given a proper chance. Finally, this is my chance!” he said when he first entered the house. His journey may have been cut short, but he left a lasting impression, especially with his bond with Doris. After her eviction last week, Denari admitted to Ebuka, “I miss her. I really miss her.”

Tracy, on the other hand, came in with a different mission—freedom. “I need a break from reality; from overthinking, comparisons, and feeling like I’m not doing enough. I just want to let loose, have fun, and go a little wild without the pressure of ‘what’s next?’” she shared before entering the house. She lived that out, forming close bonds along the way. Speaking to Ebuka tonight about Zita, she said, “I don’t feel judged when I’m around her. We are the same, even though we’re different in many ways.”

Two very different stories, but both added colour to the house while they were in it. Now, with 17 housemates left, the game just got tighter, and every alliance, every decision, and every nomination matters even more.

Who’s next? We’ll find out soon enough. But for now, it’s goodbye to Denari and Tracy, and hello to an even more intense Big Brother Naija.

