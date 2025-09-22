Hilda Baci Gives Us 30th Birthday Glam Goals in Veekee James | See Photos

Thirty never looked so spectacular. Hilda Baci, the two-time Guinness World Record holder, knew her milestone birthday deserved something extraordinary—and she delivered in the most dazzling way possible.

Stepping into her celebration in a Veekee James creation, Hilda drew all eyes from the moment she entered the room. The silver gown was a work of art: every inch covered in detailed beadwork that reflected the light beautifully. The structured corset bodice with halter straps celebrated her silhouette, while geometric patterns along the torso added an architectural elegance that felt both timeless and modern. Completing the look, a mermaid-style train flowed behind her with every step, creating a sense of drama and sophistication.

Hilda’s styling complemented the gown perfectly. Her hair was swept into a refined updo, with soft tendrils framing her face, giving the look an approachable feel.

See more photos of her look below