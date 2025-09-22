Connect with us

Scoop Style

Hilda Baci Gives Us 30th Birthday Glam Goals in Veekee James | See Photos

Scoop

BBNaija10 Week 8's 'Flying Solo' Theme Had Cultural Showcases & Shocking Evictions!

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Bovi Joins Gbemi & Toolz on OffAir to Talk Stand-Up Comedy, Skits & If Funny Makes You Attractive

Movies & TV Scoop

Joanna and Kuture Just Got Evicted From Big Brother Naija Season 10

Scoop Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Just Went Full 70s Sonny Okosun on Big Brother Naija Eviction Night

BN TV Nollywood Scoop

Osas Ighodaro, Wale Ojo & Femi Jacobs Star in Pan-African Thriller "3 Cold Dishes" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Marlon Wayans Turned Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel Into the Party Everyone Wants In On

Inspired Scoop

Saskay’s New Chapter: She’s Now a Master’s Student of Global Security in Brussels

Scoop

What a Night! Thelma Lawson & Bright Morgan Evicted From Big Brother Naija Season 10

Living Scoop

It’s Hilda Baci’s 30th! See the Gorgeous Pink Look She Chose for the Big Day

Scoop

Hilda Baci Gives Us 30th Birthday Glam Goals in Veekee James | See Photos

Hilda Baci gave us 30th birthday glamour goals in a silver Veekee James gown, complete with a mermaid-style train, corset bodice, and luxe party décor.
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Hilda Baci/Instagram

Thirty never looked so spectacular. Hilda Baci, the two-time Guinness World Record holder, knew her milestone birthday deserved something extraordinary—and she delivered in the most dazzling way possible.

Stepping into her celebration in a Veekee James creation, Hilda drew all eyes from the moment she entered the room. The silver gown was a work of art: every inch covered in detailed beadwork that reflected the light beautifully. The structured corset bodice with halter straps celebrated her silhouette, while geometric patterns along the torso added an architectural elegance that felt both timeless and modern. Completing the look, a mermaid-style train flowed behind her with every step, creating a sense of drama and sophistication.

Hilda’s styling complemented the gown perfectly. Her hair was swept into a refined updo, with soft tendrils framing her face, giving the look an approachable feel.

See more photos of her look below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php