Baby on Board! Victor & Henrietta Thompson Share the Most Beautiful Pregnancy News

It’s double blessings for Victor Thompson and his wife, Henrietta! The couple have just shared the sweetest news — they’re expecting a baby, and it all came wrapped up in Henrietta’s birthday celebration.

In a beautiful video, titled “4 years 9 months Later,” the Thompsons let the world in on their joy with a stunning maternity photoshoot. Henrietta looked dreamy in a soft pink dress with bold ruffled sleeves and a silver tiara, while Victor kept it classic in all white. Standing beneath a floral arch, they smiled, held hands, and at one point, Victor placed a tender hand on her bump — a simple but moving gesture of their deep connection.

And if that wasn’t enough to leave you smiling through tears, Victor’s caption poured even more love into the moment:

This is what only God can do! We’ve waited for this!

We’ve prayed for this!

We are living in the fulfillment of Gods promises!

Days we dreamt of have finally become our Reality!

We are living in our Testimony! What a perfect way to celebrate the birthday of the most beautiful woman in my world

Watch their cute video below