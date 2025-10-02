Connect with us

Say Hello to Baby Zivah! Victor & Henrietta Thompson Have Welcomed Their Princess

Congratulations are in order! Victor Thompson and his wife Henrietta welcome their baby girl, Zivah, with hearts full of joy.
Say hi to the latest parents in town! Gospel singer Victor Thompson and his wife, Henrietta, have just welcomed their beautiful baby girl — Zivah Ufuoma Tamunopakirite Thompson — and the joy is written all over their faces.

Only a week ago, the couple revealed they were expecting with the sweetest pregnancy shoot. Victor keeping it classic in all white, while Henrietta looked dreamy in a soft pink gown with bold ruffled sleeves and a silver tiara. It was the perfect picture of anticipation and love.

Now, the Thompsons are celebrating the arrival of their daughter in the most touching way. In a video, Victor is seen leaving the hospital carrying his little girl’s car seat, with three balloons floating high above — two reading Baby Girl and one, a cheerful pink giraffe-shaped balloon, proudly announcing Girl. A gospel song filled the background: “This is what only God can do, Hallelujah” — making the moment even more emotional.

For them, Zivah’s arrival is more than just a birth; it’s the answer to prayers and a reminder of God’s timing. “Very New Year, we were certain ‘this is the year!!’” they wrote. “We didn’t understand the delay. Imagine questioning the owner of time about delay? For all the questions we had in our waiting season, God has proved himself to us! This is everything and more than we could ask for.”

And in true Victor Thompson fashion, he’s already celebrating Zivah with music. His latest release is a song of gratitude inspired by this new chapter, honouring both their journey and the gift of their daughter.

