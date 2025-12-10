Connect with us

Victor Thompson’s Surprise Push Gift to His Wife Might Be the Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

Victor Thompson’s Surprise Push Gift to His Wife Might Be the Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

In honour of love, strength and motherhood, Victor Thompson surprises his wife with a car in a beautifully captured family moment.
Who else woke up to the beautiful news of Victor Thompson surprising his wife, Henrietta Thompson, with a brand new car? You were caught off guard too, right? Just the way she was? If the news made you smile, blush or say a tiny “aww”, you’re in good company, same here!

In the video Victor shared, the gospel singer stands with Henrietta at their front door, decorated with a big Christmas wreath and a bright red bow. She looks completely taken by surprise, and Victor, cheerful as ever, holds the car key and gently leads her down the steps as he reveals what he’s been hiding.

What follows is pure joy — laughter, celebrations, hugs upon hugs, and that sweet moment of her stepping into her new car. And of course, she takes it for a spin immediately. That’s exactly what anyone would do, right?

But beyond the surprise itself, the meaning behind the gift is what truly stands out. In his caption, Victor explained that he wanted to give his wife a “push gift” — a small gesture of gratitude for Baby Zivah, and a way to honour what he describes as her strength, beauty and the peace she brings into his life. He also marked the moment as part of their anniversary celebration, raising a toast to many more years together.

Watch the video below.

