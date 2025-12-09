Tolani Otedola Steps Into Her Own with a Debut EP “Sh!t I Never Finished”

Seven solid tracks — including one with record producer and singer-songwriter Pheelz — and just like that, Tolani Otedola has given us a brand-new body of work. A debut EP titled “Sh!t I Never Finished,” no less.

The singer-songwriter, known simply as Tolani, has finally released her first EP, describing it as her small victory, her answered prayer, and her offering.

In her own words, she shared:

Finishing is better than starting, and patience is better than pride. (Ecclesiastes 7:8) Finishing has never come easily to me. For most of my life, I’ve been the girl with beautiful beginnings and abandoned middles; ideas that never made it to the end, songs that stayed in voice notes, dreams that died before they bloomed. So this year I made a vow: finish something. A promise to honour the gifts God gave me… to choose discipline over doubt, obedience over perfectionism, and faith over the fear that someone else’s reaction determines the worth of my art. So even when the resources didn’t show up, the support didn’t show up, the inspiration didn’t show up… I pushed past hesitation, past self-sabotage, past that familiar voice that says, “it’s not good enough yet”. And today… with a grateful heart and blurry eyes, I finished. To every “Tolani, we want new music”… you reminded me I wasn’t creating into silence. Thank you for holding space for me, even in my unfinished seasons.

The EP features seven tracks, with Pheelz appearing on track three.

Listen below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOLANÍ (@tolani)