Tolani Otedola Steps Into Her Own with a Debut EP "Sh!t I Never Finished"

Burna Boy Just Made Everyone Dance to "Love" & "Update" on Jimmy Fallon Tonight Show

Fecent Ricco Collaborates With Terry Apala on the Soulful and Energetic New Single "Yewande"

Ikorodu Get Ready, Jameson City Takeover Is Coming to You!

Amma Abena Returns with Paddle to Your Resting Place: A Seven-Track Meditation on Life's Beautiful Chaos

Fashion Rave 2025 Wraps Up in Grand Style, Drawing Over 1,000 Fashion and Music Lovers in Lagos

House On The Rock Presents The Experience 20: JESUS UNITED Twenty Years of Worship

Chike's "Wetin Dey" Is a Tender Reminder to Check In With Love

Flavour's New Album "Afroculture" Is a Celebration of African Heritage

Burna Boy Cancels Minneapolis and Chicago Stops on His "No Sign of Weakness" Tour

Tolani Otedola Steps Into Her Own with a Debut EP “Sh!t I Never Finished”

After years of letting half-made ideas linger, Tolani Otedola finally delivers a debut EP, “Sh!t I Never Finished,” born from a promise to herself to stop holding back and finish something that truly mattered.
4 hours ago

Photo Credit: Tolani/Instagram

Seven solid tracks — including one with record producer and singer-songwriter Pheelz — and just like that, Tolani Otedola has given us a brand-new body of work. A debut EP titled “Sh!t I Never Finished,” no less.

The singer-songwriter, known simply as Tolani, has finally released her first EP, describing it as her small victory, her answered prayer, and her offering.

In her own words, she shared:

Finishing is better than starting, and patience is better than pride. (Ecclesiastes 7:8)

Finishing has never come easily to me. For most of my life, I’ve been the girl with beautiful beginnings and abandoned middles; ideas that never made it to the end, songs that stayed in voice notes, dreams that died before they bloomed.

So this year I made a vow: finish something. A promise to honour the gifts God gave me… to choose discipline over doubt, obedience over perfectionism, and faith over the fear that someone else’s reaction determines the worth of my art.

So even when the resources didn’t show up, the support didn’t show up, the inspiration didn’t show up… I pushed past hesitation, past self-sabotage, past that familiar voice that says, “it’s not good enough yet”. And today… with a grateful heart and blurry eyes, I finished.

To every “Tolani, we want new music”… you reminded me I wasn’t creating into silence. Thank you for holding space for me, even in my unfinished seasons.

The EP features seven tracks, with Pheelz appearing on track three.

Listen below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TOLANÍ (@tolani)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TOLANÍ (@tolani)

