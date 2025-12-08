Burna Boy Just Made Everyone Dance to “Love” & “Update” on Jimmy Fallon Tonight Show

Connect with us

Burna Boy performs Love and Update on Jimmy Fallon, continuing his No Sign of Weakness tour across the globe.
Published

19 minutes ago

 on

You can always trust Burna Boy to rise up to the task when the occasion demands. The occasion was The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and he delivered, we mean he totally delivered.

He started his performance with “Love”, the fourth track from his “No Sign of Weakness” album, before moving into “Update”, the album’s twelfth track which samples Soul II Soul’s 1989 classic “Back to Life.” In this performance, the talking drums, saxophone, trumpets, and percussion all came alive, giving everyone in the room a reason to get on their feet and dance.

This marks Burna Boy’s fourth appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s show, and it’s no wonder why the world keeps calling him. “Love” is nominated for Best African Music Performance, while “No Sign of Weakness,” from which “Update”comes, is nominated for Best Global Music Album at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Burna Boy is currently on his No Sign of Weakness Tour, which has seen him perform in major cities across the USA, as well as Brisbane, Australia, and New Zealand. Though he recently cancelled his Minneapolis and Chicago shows, the tour continues with a performance in Atlanta today, featuring a guest appearance from his sister, Nissi. Fans can also look forward to shows in Canada, Denmark, Belgium, and Switzerland later this year

