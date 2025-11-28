Burna Boy Cancels Minneapolis and Chicago Stops on His “No Sign of Weakness” Tour

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy has cancelled two stops on his No Sign of Weakness North American tour. The shows in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Chicago, Illinois, were officially marked as cancelled on Ticketmaster, yesterday, Thursday, 27 November 2025.

The Minneapolis date, scheduled for today, Friday 28 November at The Armory, and the Chicago date slated for Monday, 1 December, were both removed without prior notice from the artiste or his management. So far, no explanation has been provided on Burna Boy’s official social media pages, and the venues have yet to release statements regarding the cancellations.

Ticketmaster currently lists both shows as cancelled, with refunds expected to be processed for affected ticket holders. The cancellations come as a surprise to many fans, especially as Burna Boy’s recent online activity has focused solely on promoting the tour.

Despite the changes, the remaining North American dates — including Boston, Washington D.C., Montreal and Toronto — remain active across ticketing platforms and venue websites, with no updates suggesting further adjustments. Fans in upcoming cities have continued to call for clarity from the singer’s team.

For now, the next scheduled stop on the No Sign of Weakness tour is set for Wednesday, 3 December in Boston.