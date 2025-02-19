Burna Boy’s “Update” is the Feel-Good Anthem We All Need

“Back to life, back to reality, back to the here and now, yeah”—we’ll be humming this all week, thanks to Burna Boy’s brand-new single, “Update”. The African Giant just dropped this fresh track, sampling Soul II Soul’s 1989 classic “Back to Life”, and it’s got the perfect fusion of nostalgia and groove.

The music scene on the continent has been full of exciting moments this week. Tems performed at Formula 1’s special launch event at The O2 Arena in London, Ayra Starr made history as the first woman in 16 years to win Best African Music Act at the MOBO Awards, and Tyla is on the cover of British Vogue. Now, Burna Boy has joined the mix with a brand-new banger—what more can we say?

The music video is just as energetic, with Burna Boy showing off his dance moves, having fun with the dancers, and fully embracing the rhythm of this new track.

Watch the music video below