Connect with us

BN TV Music

Joeboy Lets the Music and Emotion Speak in "SMH" Visuals

BN TV Cuisine

Uzom’s Kitchen Shows Us How to Make a Rich Pot of Okazi Soup

BN TV Music

Moses Bliss Turns 30 with "By Your Mercy," a Song That Feels Like a Testimony

BN TV Music

Burna Boy's "Update" is the Feel-Good Anthem We All Need

BN TV Music

"Update Tomorrow" Burna Boy Drops a Hint, But What’s Coming?

BN TV Music Scoop Sports

Tems Introduces Aston Martin’s New Race Car With a Live Performance

BN TV Music

Watch Tyla Dance Her Way Through The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Adventure Awaits! Watch the Official Trailer for the Nigerian Animated Series 'Iyanu'

BN TV Cuisine

Switch Things Up With This Easy Sausage Sauce From Cookie With Ijey

BN TV Music

Yemi Alade Sings & Dances for Love in New “Ije Love” Video

BN TV

Joeboy Lets the Music and Emotion Speak in “SMH” Visuals

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Joeboy’s “SMH” now has a visual, staying just as stripped-back as the song itself. We see just him and his love interest surrounded by nature. The setting is peaceful, but the mood isn’t. He sings to her, searching for answers, but something still feels off.

The lyrics already say it all: a love that isn’t quite right, a connection that’s slipping away. In the video, Joeboy and his muse are together, yet there’s a distance between them. The scenery is calm, but his emotions aren’t. He’s figuring things out, working through the confusion, and the simplicity of the video makes it all feel real.

Watch below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php