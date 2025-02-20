Joeboy Lets the Music and Emotion Speak in “SMH” Visuals

Joeboy’s “SMH” now has a visual, staying just as stripped-back as the song itself. We see just him and his love interest surrounded by nature. The setting is peaceful, but the mood isn’t. He sings to her, searching for answers, but something still feels off.

The lyrics already say it all: a love that isn’t quite right, a connection that’s slipping away. In the video, Joeboy and his muse are together, yet there’s a distance between them. The scenery is calm, but his emotions aren’t. He’s figuring things out, working through the confusion, and the simplicity of the video makes it all feel real.

Watch below.