“Update Tomorrow” Burna Boy Drops a Hint, But What’s Coming?

Is it the new album? New music? Whatever Burna Boy is cooking, we are already seated at the table, plates in hand, ready to be served.

When Burna Boy first hinted at “No Sign of Weakness” as the title of his next album, expectations shot through the roof because, of course, it is Odogwu we are talking about. And if the name alone was not enough of a statement, he recently doubled down in a video where he is locked in a tug-of-war challenge. On one side, a group of people pulling with all their might. On the other, just Burna, standing firm, gripping the rope like it is nothing. His voice cuts through: “On a normal day, dem no fit touch my energy.”

The timing of this clip makes it even more interesting considering his recent historic Billboard France cover story, where he spoke about “No Sign of Weakness'”as an album that looks outward, not just about himself but a reflection of the world through his eyes.

Could this be a glimpse into what he is about to drop? Burna is clearly in his own league.

Watch the video below.