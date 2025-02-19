Connect with us

Music

Love, Energy and Chemistry: Rotimi’s “Life of My Party” Has It All

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Some songs are full of energy. Others are all about romance. “Life of My Party” has both, with Rotimi ensuring you feel every second of it.

Produced by Tzealon Buhbut, the track sees Rotimi and Eliad pouring out their hearts over a smooth beat, singing about a love that turns every moment into a celebration: “Baby, you’re the life of my party, can’t wait to get my hands on your body.”

The music video matches the mood, showing both artists pouring their hearts out to the one who has them completely hooked. It’s all about connection, chemistry, and a love that makes everything else fade into the background.

Watch “Life of My Party” below.

Avatar photo

